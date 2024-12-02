Behind bars: jail time for Wigan man with vile child abuse film library
A Wigan man who made and possessed vile films of child abuse has been sent to prison for two years.
Robert Newport, 30, of St James Crescent, Bickershaw, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to making three indecent moving and still pictures of children which fall into the most serious legal category - A - four category B films and 11 category C.
He also admitted to possessing one category C image and possessing a prohibited image of a child.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 24-month custodial term, put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.