Bid to throw out Wigan child neglect and domestic abuse cases

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST

A Wigan man accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years is bidding to get the charges against him thrown out of court.

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, has now twice appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

But on his second appearance, his defence team said they wanted to challenge the charges and so an "application for dismissal hearing" has been scheduled for May 30.

Bolton Crown Court will hear an application to dismiss child neglect and domestic abuse charges against John Bullock in May

If that is not successful there will be a further case management hearing on July 18 with a trial beginning on September 15 this year.

There was already a provisional "back-up" trial date in the diary for April 13 next year.

Bullock has still not entered any pleas and in the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.

