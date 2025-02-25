A Wigan man accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years is bidding to get the charges against him thrown out of court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bullock, 57, of Heritage Way, Wigan, has now twice appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on his second appearance, his defence team said they wanted to challenge the charges and so an "application for dismissal hearing" has been scheduled for May 30.

Bolton Crown Court will hear an application to dismiss child neglect and domestic abuse charges against John Bullock in May

If that is not successful there will be a further case management hearing on July 18 with a trial beginning on September 15 this year.

There was already a provisional "back-up" trial date in the diary for April 13 next year.

Bullock has still not entered any pleas and in the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.