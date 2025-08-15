Booze ban for Leigh teen after alcohol-fuelled attack
A Leigh teenager who launched a savage attack has been given a community punishment.
Paul Hulme, 19, of Grasmere Street, had already pleaded guilty, before Wigan justices, to a single charge of assaulting a named male and causing him grievous bodily harm on July 14.
Sent to crown court for sentencing, he was given an 18-month community order by a Bolton judge which includes completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities, 200 hours of unpaid work and 60 days of alcohol abstinence.
Hulme also has £264 to pay to victim services and the courts.