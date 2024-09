Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comĀ

A man has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of failing to pay for fuel.

David Lee, 40, of Cherry Grove, Leigh, is alleged to have made off without paying for fuel worth hundreds of pounds in total.

The offences are said to have taken place between December and February in Leigh, Wigan and Salford.