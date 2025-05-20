A rogue trader was handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted dishonest behaviour relating to his used car business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Stones, director of Elite Automotive (NW) Ltd, appeared in court following enforcement action by Wigan Council’s trading standards team.

It followed complaints regarding fraudulent advertising, advertising poor quality vehicles for sale, refusing to repair vehicles and refusing to return vehicles or money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six victims – from the local area and further afield – came forward as part of the case.

Manchester Crown Court

Stones, 38, of Surrey Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence and two counts of misleading actions under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. He also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation.

As the director of Elite Automotive (NW) Ltd, Stones pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading under the Companies Act 2006.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, he was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, along with 50 hours of community work. He was disqualified from being a director for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Dane Anderton, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This case was a serious example of customers being poorly treated by fraudulent actions.

“We received complaints over the course of several months and our trading standards team has been proactive in taking this prosecution forward, getting justice and protecting consumers in our borough.

“We always want to work with businesses to ensure customers are treated fairly, but we will not hesitate to take action when we receive allegations of this severity.”