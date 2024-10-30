Brazen: young Wigan man tried to steal police bicycle
A young Wigan man who tried to steal a police pedal bike has been given a community punishment.
Ben Birchall, 22, of Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the single charge of attempted theft.
The hearing was told he tried to snatch an officer's bicycle on October 21 but was caught. He was given a 12-month community order which includes completing 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay a fine and court costs totalling £125.