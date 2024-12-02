Britain’s ‘biggest drug smuggling gang’ - which had warehouse in Wigan - now behind bars

The country's longest ever criminal trial heard an international crime group smuggled billions of pounds of drugs into the UK and hid it in warehouses, including one in Wigan.

Eighteen members of an international organised crime group (OCG) have been convicted after a National Crime Agency investigation into the United Kingdom’s biggest ever detected drugs conspiracy.

From south east England to Scotland, crime gangs were fed drugs from the OCG’s importations, which are believed to have contained more than 50 tonnes of drugs – the weight of around 30 family-sized cars.

Two trials were needed to try the defendants – one lasting 23 months, a record in England and Wales, and the other lasting nine months.

Some of the drugs seized by police

Today at Manchester Crown Court, reporting restrictions were lifted upon verdicts in the second trial.

Six seizures of drugs with a total street value of £40m were made from the OCG, which was based in the North West, with accomplices in the Netherlands, between the indictment period of August 2015 and September 2018.

But NCA investigators proved there were at least 240 importations and trial judge Paul Lawton said if only half the importations contained the same quantities of drugs as the six recovered, it would be worth £3billion.

Ringleader Paul Green has been jailed for 32 years

The OCG was led by Paul Green, 59, who was jailed for 32 years.

It set up a series of front companies and warehouses in England and the Netherlands to mask offending and concealed its drugs in consignments of strong-smelling food such as onions, garlic and ginger.

Green rented a hotel room near his home in Widnes so he could use its wi-fi without it being traced to him.

Offenders used encrypted communications, faked documents, changed their names by deed poll and acquired live and defunct – but previously legitimate – businesses to disguise their drugs importations.

Onions and other foods were used to cover the smell of the drugs

As well as bringing in his own OCG’s drugs for subsequent sale, Green specialised in operating a smuggling route for other UK-based crime groups.

The criminal charges against OCG members related to five separate smuggling plots.

Green created a fake paper trail to smuggle £1.1m of amphetamine base oil in bottles of cream bought in Belgium. But a Border Force dog sniffed out the drugs hidden in a van on March 29, 2016.

The offenders used a front company cloned from a legitimate business in Truro to try and smuggle 8kg of cocaine, worth nearly £1m, into the UK.

Conspirators rented a warehouse in Uithoorn, northern Netherlands, and hid the cocaine in four cardboard boxes packed with ginger for deliveries to be made to warehouses they had rented in Bolton, Wigan and Ormskirk.

The OCG also rented warehouses in Leeds, Preston, Sheffield and Warrington.

In September 2016 the plot was foiled when an innocent Dutch haulage driver employed to collect and deliver the consignment returned to his depot and called the police, who found eight 1kg bricks of cocaine.

Each had different markings to denote the OCGs.

A month later, Green’s OCG was trying to smuggle 57kg of amphetamine, worth about £1.1m, from the Netherlands to the UK, but Dutch officers had group members under surveillance and were listening to phone calls.

Russell Leonard, 47, an OCG foot soldier who spoke fluent Dutch, and another man had the drugs in a van and were responsible for its safe keeping en route to the UK.

But Leonard, of Kirkby, Merseyside, and his accomplice went out drinking all night and left the van unguarded in Amstelveen, Amsterdam.

When they returned the following morning, they got in the van and drove off, but were immediately stopped by Dutch police. Leonard was jailed for 24 years.

In 2017 the OCG recruited Sohail Qureshi, 64, Khaleed Vazeer, 58, and Ghazanfar Mahmood, 53, to develop a new transport route into the UK.

They joined forces with a Dutch criminal group led by Barbara Rijnbout, 53, and Johannes Vesters, 54, who were jailed for 18 years and 20 years respectively after being extradited from the Netherlands.

In 2018, after the NCA and Dutch Police began working together, the vast scale of the OCG’s offending became clearer.

Joint working led to the seizure of 450kg of cocaine and heroin and two tonnes of cannabis across three seizures at the ports of Killingholme and Immingham, both Lincolnshire, and one in the Netherlands.

Green was also convicted of fraud by false representation.

He and accomplice Leslie Kewin, 63, of Runcorn, stole a man’s identity and raised a £262,000 mortgage on the victim’s four-bedroom house in Mount Way, Waverton, near Chester, to pay for a drugs debt.

Instructed by Green, Kewin rented the property and changed his name by deed poll to the same as the landlord.

Kewin then claimed he owned the house and obtained the fraudulent mortgage. The OCG used the landlord’s name to open several bank accounts, create a company called Blackpool Fruit and Veg and rent a warehouse in Leeds.

When Green was arrested, officers recovered almost £10,000 in cash from his home. His bank statements showed he and his wife spent more than £26,000 on watches and jewellery in the previous six months.

Between 2016 and 2018 more than £1.5m passed through Green and his partner’s bank accounts.

Between 2013 and 2018, Green only submitted two tax returns for cleaning and hairdressing businesses. He declared a profit of £7,405 for 2014-15 and a profit of £17,396 for 2015-16.

Judge Paul Lawton told the offenders: “The harm caused beyond the importation is incalculable. You facilitated the distribution of drugs by organised crime groups the length and breadth of the country. The evidence disclosed drugs being despatched to locations as far apart as London and Scotland.

“What you were actually distributing was addiction, misery, social degradation and in some cases death. All of that was foreseeable and known by you. You were also facilitating serious organised crime on a national scale and the violence that forms an inherent part of that culture.”