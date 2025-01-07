Burglary investigation leads to man being charged with 25 offences

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
A man has been charged with 14 burglaries after being arrested in Wigan.

Police last week urged residents to ensure their homes were secure after a “spike” in the number of burglaries.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Wigan west neighbourhood police officers at a property in Scholes on Friday.

Evan Smethurst, of Hawthorne Street, Bolton, has now been charged with 25 offences, which include 14 burglaries and three vehicle thefts.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on February 10.

