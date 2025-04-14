Cannabis dealer from Wigan to be sentenced in June
A 35-year-old from Wigan has admitted to being a drug dealer.
Lewis Simm, of Fowler Close, Scholes, appeared before local magistrates to admit to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it and also being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on August 29 2022.
He was granted unconditional bail until he returns to court for sentencing on June 23.