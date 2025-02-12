Car thief Wigan teen smashes one vehicle and tries to torch another
The Whelley teen, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the aggravated taking of a Nissan Micra on October 13 last year after which it suffered damage and was driven without insurance.
He also confessed to breaking into a house in Swinside, Wigan, on the same day in order to steal a Citroen car which was then driven without a licence or insurance, after which he tried to set fire to it.
The boy further admitted to having a knife on Mesnes Avenue on May 5 last year and to smashing the window of a woman's house on the same day.
He was released on conditional bail until March 6 when he will be sentenced.