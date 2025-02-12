Car thief Wigan teen smashes one vehicle and tries to torch another

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan 17-year-old has admitted to a string of crimes including car theft, burglary and attempted arson.

The Whelley teen, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the aggravated taking of a Nissan Micra on October 13 last year after which it suffered damage and was driven without insurance.

He also confessed to breaking into a house in Swinside, Wigan, on the same day in order to steal a Citroen car which was then driven without a licence or insurance, after which he tried to set fire to it.

The boy further admitted to having a knife on Mesnes Avenue on May 5 last year and to smashing the window of a woman's house on the same day.

He was released on conditional bail until March 6 when he will be sentenced.

