Careless Wigan driver seriously injured family in road smash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Eric Calland, 51, of Askrigg Close, Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.
The hearing was told that he was at the wheel of a Ford Mustang on Lower Leighs Road in Westhoughton, Bolton, on May 4 2023 when it was in collision with a Lexus.
The 39-year-old male driver suffered facial injuries.
His two daughters, aged between five and 10 were taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment, their wounds treated as major trauma injuries.
Calland was disqualified from the road for 22 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay each of his victims £500 in compensation on top of which there are court costs and a victim services surcharge to pay.