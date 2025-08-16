A Wigan schoolboy dangerously drove and crashed a high performance vehicle he had just carjacked, a court heard.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before local justices to admit to the aggravated taking of an MG HS on February 11 which was driven at high speed along City Road in Kitt Green and caused damaged to a Volkswagen T-Roc.

He also confessed to dangerous driving and doing so without insurance or a licence.

The boy further admitted to driving a Mini Cooper carelessly on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, while under the influence of cannabis on January 25.

He was given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order which includes 30 days of rehab activities, and banned from driving for two years.