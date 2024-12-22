Case dropped against Wigan woman accused of being a fake nurse
Ingrid Taylor, 42, of City Road, Kitt Green, had appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to fraud by false representation by turning up at Wigan Infirmary on February 22 this year dressed in full nurses uniform with fake identification badges and other paraphernalia, intending to make a gain, namely self-gratification.
She had also denied a separate charge of possessing articles – namely nurses uniforms and identification documents – for the purposes of committing fraud.
But at her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge the prosecution said it was discontinuing the case and the defendant was told she was free to go.