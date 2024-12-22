Case dropped against Wigan woman accused of being a fake nurse

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan woman accused of impersonating a nurse at the town's hospital has walked free after the case against her collapsed.

Ingrid Taylor, 42, of City Road, Kitt Green, had appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to fraud by false representation by turning up at Wigan Infirmary on February 22 this year dressed in full nurses uniform with fake identification badges and other paraphernalia, intending to make a gain, namely self-gratification.

She had also denied a separate charge of possessing articles – namely nurses uniforms and identification documents – for the purposes of committing fraud.

But at her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge the prosecution said it was discontinuing the case and the defendant was told she was free to go.

