An Atherton man has been accused of child sexual offences and encouraging self -harm.

Ashley Houghton, 36, of Dorset Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with attempting to engage in sexual communications with a person aged 14 and 15, to inciting a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity and assisting or encourage serious self-harm by another.

No pleas have yet been entered to the accusations which are all alleged to have taken place in November and December last year.

Houghton was granted conditional bail until his first Bolton Crown Court appearance on November 7.