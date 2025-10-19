Charges of GBH and ABH have been brought against a Wigan man.

Shaun Stockton, 34, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester justices charged with causing a named man grievious bodily harm on October 10 and inflicting actualy bodily harm to a named woman on the same day.

He has not yet pleaded to the charges and the case was adjourned to be further heard at Bolton Crown Court on November 14, before when he is in custody.