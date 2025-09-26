Child abuse films and hundreds of animal porn images found on Wigan man's computer
Michael Cottam, 53, of Enid Close, Bamfurlong, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to creating indecent films of youngsters being sexually attacked, one of which fell into the most serious category - A - another six of which were category B and 21 further films were category C.
He also admitted to possessing 686 images of animal pornography, one of which included human intercourse with a horse.
Cottam was given a 12-month custodial sentence, the bench telling him he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" but it was suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to complete six months of mental health treatment and 45 days of rehabilitation activities plus he was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.