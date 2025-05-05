Child sex abuse and animal porn film charges denied by Wigan pensioner
A Wigan pensioner has denied child and animal sexual abuse film charges.
Christopher Eaborn, 68, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before a Preston Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to possessing 245 images of child sexual abuse that fall into the most serious legal category: A.
He also denied possessing 287 category B and 693 category B pictures, plus a prohibited image of a child and one of extreme pornography involving a dead or live animal.
The case was adjourned until a September 10 case management hearing and a trial date was set for November 10.
Eaborn is on bail until then.