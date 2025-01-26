Child sex abuse charges against Wigan junior cricket coach, 70

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan children’s cricket coach has been accused of repeatedly molesting a young schoolgirl.

David Kelly, 70, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before borough justices to face four charges of sexually assaulting a youngster from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.

He is a former amateur cricketer who has coached youngsters in the sport.

No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 19.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice