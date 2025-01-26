Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan children’s cricket coach has been accused of repeatedly molesting a young schoolgirl.

David Kelly, 70, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before borough justices to face four charges of sexually assaulting a youngster from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.

He is a former amateur cricketer who has coached youngsters in the sport.

No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 19.