Child sex abuse charges against Wigan junior cricket coach, 70
A Wigan children’s cricket coach has been accused of repeatedly molesting a young schoolgirl.
David Kelly, 70, of Laburnum Road, Lowton, appeared before borough justices to face four charges of sexually assaulting a youngster from 2018 when she was 10 to 2022 when she was 14.
He is a former amateur cricketer who has coached youngsters in the sport.
No pleas have yet been entered and he was released on unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 19.