Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cocaine-addicted Wigan detective who stole drugs with a street value of almost £400k from police stores and supplied them to criminals has been jailed for 19 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Talbot, 54, formerly a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detective constable and from Findlay Street in Leigh, conspired with convicted drug dealer Keith Bretherton, 50, to sell the stolen drugs, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

The police chief who brought them to justice said that it was one of the most shocking cases of corruption her team had ever uncovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing him on Friday (October 18), Judge Neil Flewitt KC said: “As a result of conscientious and dedicated police work, large quantities of Class A drugs were taken off the streets by officers of Greater Manchester Police, many of whom were your colleagues.

Andrew Talbot (left) and Keith Bretherton

“As a result of your addiction and greed a significant quantity of that cocaine was put back into circulation.

“You deceived your colleagues and you betrayed the trust placed in you by them and the community.”

The investigation into Talbot, by GMP’s anti-corruption unit, began in February 2020 after he dropped a small bag of cocaine outside his daughter’s primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lake, prosecuting, said: “Staff members were made aware that a snap bag containing white powder had been found on the footpath. When the school looked at close circuit television they saw that it was Andrew Talbot who had dropped the snap bag.

Drugs seized during the investigation into corrupt police officer Andrew Talbot

“Unsurprisingly, given they knew he was a police officer, they contacted the police.”

When Talbot was arrested after arriving for duty at work in February 2020, a total of 26.8g of high purity cocaine was found in his coat pocket, as well as smaller amounts which were lower purity, the court heard.

Snap bags and a piece of paper with exhibit references for Operation Cosmetic, which investigated the nationwide supply of cocaine, were found in his car and three bullets at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers checked drugs seized as part of Operation Cosmetic and another investigation they found almost 4kg of cocaine was missing.

Mr Lake said: “He accepted when he attended the property store he would take pocketfuls, as much as he could fit in his pockets.”

The court heard the drugs had an estimated wholesale value of £140,000 and a retail value of £394,500.

Talbot conducted multiple searches of GMP’s confidential computer systems for known or suspected drug dealers in his area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said: “Although it is unclear exactly how Andrew Talbot disposed of the stolen cocaine, I have no doubt that he sold it to criminals who, in turn, cut it and sold it on the streets.”

Talbot also provided confidential police information to a friend under investigation for assault and to Bretherton, to help him recover a drug debt worth more than £20,000.

Ryan Donoghue, defending Talbot, said there was no evidence Talbot was living a “lavish lifestyle”.

He said: “He did have at the time a long-standing addiction to cocaine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Talbot had served in the police force for 20 years, and had spent three years in the armed forces, but had become addicted to cocaine after difficulties in his personal life and due to his role in an operation in which Anthony Grainger was shot by armed police in Culcheth, Cheshire.

Talbot was found guilty following a trial of supplying a controlled drug of Class A, misconduct in public office and failing to provide the passcode for his phone.

He had previously admitted to two counts of cocaine possessione, possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate, theft of cocaine, conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, a further count of misconduct in public office, and unauthorised access to computer material.

Bretherton, of Bexhill Drive, Leigh, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and was jailed for eight and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the hearing Det Chief Inspector Jennifer Adams, of GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “This is one of the most shocking cases of corruption we’ve uncovered, and Talbot will now serve a long sentence behind bars for abusing his role as a police officer.

“He betrayed his oath to serve the public and instead became a criminal; he not only stole drugs that had been taken from the streets, but he also unlawfully used police systems and conspired with a known local drug dealer to add further crime and fear to communities.

“This was a complex and wide-ranging investigation involving a team of detectives who worked tirelessly to bring Talbot to justice for the full extent of his crimes. Whilst cases like this are concerning, they are extremely rare, and our anti-corruption is dedicated to uncovering any criminality within the force.

“There is no place for Talbot or anyone else in police uniform who cannot be trusted to catch criminals and keep our streets safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to relentlessly root out those who are not fit to represent the thousands of hard-working officers that serve the people of Greater Manchester.”

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “I am deeply saddened that a member of our police force sank to the depths that Andrew Talbot did. He has betrayed his oath and the trust of our communities.

“Without the dedication and tenacity of the GMP Anti-Corruption Unit, the full extent of Talbot’s offending would never have been fully understood.

“I am grateful for their consummate professionalism and unwavering dedication and am proud that they represent the vast majority of policing. This is in stark contrast to Andrew Talbot who thankfully represents a very small and uniquely depraved minority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Talbot deserves his long prison sentence; not only for the severity of the crimes he committed, but also for the egregious breach of trust and confidence of his colleagues and the wider Greater Manchester community.”