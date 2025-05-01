Court date for Wigan man accused of eight thefts and breaching order

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st May 2025, 16:16 BST
A man will appear in court later this month after being charged with eight counts of theft.

Nicky Appleton, 37, of no fixed address, is also accused of assault with intent to resist arrest and breaching a domestic abuse protection order.

He will go before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 15.

