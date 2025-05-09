Crown court date for Wigan borough man accused of drugs offences
Wayne Seddon, 40, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, is charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis between June 1, 2020 and July 17, 2022.
He is also accused of possessing criminal property – a quantity of money – and perverting the course of justice by destroying drugs before police arrived on July 16, 2022.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Seddon will appear on June 4.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.
Seddon is further charged with the theft of a wacker plate worth £346.95 from Astley Hire on August 22.
He has pleaded not guilty to that charge and a trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 28 next year.