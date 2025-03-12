A 61-year-old is accused of threatening a man with a knife and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to his car.

Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, faces two charges of threatening Daniel Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30.

He is also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards him, with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a knife in a public place and causing criminal damage worth £2,668.40 to Mr Leck's Ford Focus car.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Riley will appear on April 9.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.