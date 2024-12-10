Crown court date for Wigan borough man accused of sexual activity with a child

A borough man has been accused of sex offences involving a child.

Bradley Bretherton, 28, of Spa Road, Atherton, faces one count of sexual activity with a child between January 1 and December 3 this year, along with two counts of inciting sexual activity between the same dates.

He did not enter pleas when he appeared before Wigan magistrates and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on January 8.

He was remanded in custody until then.