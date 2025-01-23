Crown court date for Wigan man accused of attempted arson at church
A man accused of trying to set fire to the front door of a Wigan church will appear before a crown court judge.
Keiron Mann, 30, of Warrington Road, Ince, is charged with attempted arson at St Mary's Church on July 21.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 19.
Mann was remanded on conditional bail.