A 30-year-old from Wigan has been accused of throttling a woman and sending an obscene message.

Thomas Rostron, of Alders Green Road, Hindley Green, stood before borough magistrates to face a charge of intentionally strangling a named woman on September 3 this year.

He has not entered a plea for that charge but has denied one of assaulting the same woman by beating on that day and to sending offensive or indecent or menacing message via electronic communications on November 3.

Rostron was granted conditional bail until appearing for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on December 23.