A Wigan man has been charged with carrying an axe and a hammer in public.

Jake Pownall, 28, of Severn Road, Ashton, is accused of having the weapons on Windsor Road, Ashton, on June 18.

He is also charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same day.

Pownall was remanded in custody by Manchester magistrates and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 24.