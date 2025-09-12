Crown court date for Wigan man charged with being controlling in a relationship
Arron Hibbs, 30, of Bakewell Drive, Beech Hill, is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship between January 1, 2024 and August 30, 2025, in that he allegedly regularly assaulted the woman, verbally abused her, controlled her phone and finances, and damaged her property.
He is also charged with assault by beating her on August 25.
Hibbs is further accused of possessing a knife in a public place, namely Grenfell Close, Worsley Mesnes, on August 30, and two counts of criminal damage to a window, on August 29 and 30.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on October 7.
He was remanded on conditional bail.