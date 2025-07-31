Crown court date for Wigan man facing death by dangerous driving charge

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
The case of a Wigan man accused of causing death by dangerous driving has been sent to the crown court.

Shaun Read, 32, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, is charged with driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Golborne on March 25 last year and causing the death of Charlotte Rigby.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 20.

Read was remanded on unconditional bail.

