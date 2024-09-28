Crown court date for Wigan teen accused of carrying out serious attack
A Wigan teenager has been accused of launching a vicious attack.
Joshua Brookfield-Murphy, 19, of Derwent Road, Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face the single charge of maliciously wounding Joseph Bleakley with intent in Wigan on September 10 last year – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.
He has yet to enter a plea and he was granted conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on October 23.