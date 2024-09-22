Crown court date for young Wigan trio accused of affray
Three young men will stand trial in the crown court after being accused of affray.
Oliver Porter, 19, of Wrightington Street, Swinley, James Wood, 20, of Keswick Place, Ince, and Kian Aaron, 20, of Windermere Road, Ince, are all charged with using or threatening unlawful violence towards someone on June 18, 2023.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where they will appear on October 16.
All three men were remanded on unconditional bail.