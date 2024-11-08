A Wigan teenager who assaulted, throttled and sent grossly offensive messages to a woman has been given a youth rehabilitation order.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to admit to the intentional strangulation and assault by beating of a named woman on April 10 and to making phone calls, sending texts and sending social media messages that were of a highly distressing nature to the same person between January 1 and April 17.

His punishment includes a four-month curfew confining him to home between 7pm and 7am each night, completing 91 days of rehabilitation activities, abiding by a two-year restraining order preventing contact with his victim and pay her and the courts a total of £400.