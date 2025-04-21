Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dangerous driver who failed to stop for Wigan police is awaiting his fate.

Abdullah Jahish, 20, of Claybridge Close, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to driving a black Ford Focus dangerously on Wigan Road, Aspull, and Cale Lane, New Springs, on December 7 last year; that he failed to stop for police, drove without insurance and was finally found in possession of cannabis.

An interim road ban was imposed while he is on unconditional bail pending sentencing at the same court on June 25.