Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The case against a Leigh man accused of breaching a closure order has been dismissed because he has died before it could challenge it in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Matthews, 54, of Crown Green Close, had been charged with entering an address on Chaucer Grove, Leigh, on June 6 last year when the property was made the subject of a court order preventing anyone other than the occupants or authorised parties from being there.

Mr Matthews had pleaded not guilty to the allegation and a trial was due to take place.

But a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court was told that since the charge was brought the defendant had, sadly, passed away.

The bench ruled that the case be dismissed.