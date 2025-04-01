Death of man accused of breaching Wigan courts closure order
The case against a Leigh man accused of breaching a closure order has been dismissed because he has died before it could challenge it in court.
Lee Matthews, 54, of Crown Green Close, had been charged with entering an address on Chaucer Grove, Leigh, on June 6 last year when the property was made the subject of a court order preventing anyone other than the occupants or authorised parties from being there.
Mr Matthews had pleaded not guilty to the allegation and a trial was due to take place.
But a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court was told that since the charge was brought the defendant had, sadly, passed away.
The bench ruled that the case be dismissed.