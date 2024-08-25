Dim Wigan crook tries to rob pizza man outside his own house
A dozy Wigan man who tried to rob a pizza delivery driver on his own doorstep has been jailed for three years.
Bolton Crown Court heard that David Cobley pulled a knife on the takeaway man when he arrived with a meal at his home in Wright Street, Platt Bridge.
He said "give me the money," but the driver just fled and reported the incident to the police.
When officers came to arrest 35-year-old Cobley and said he hadn been accused of wielding a blade, he said: "It wasn't a knife, it was scissors."
Cobley pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to 36 months in custody by the judge.
A knife and pair of scissors were both forfeited.