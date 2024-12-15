Domestic abuse denial: Wigan man accused of controlling behaviour
A young Wigan man has denied subjecting a woman to seven months of domestic abuse.
Joshua Cadman, 24, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, stood before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour towards a named female between February 1 and August 31 this year.
The charge alleges that he repeatedly made threats to harm her.
Cadman also denies breaching a non-molestation order on December 5 by asking someone to pass on a threatening message to the same woman.
Conditions were imposed on his bail - including having no contact with the complainant and a named male - until his trial takes place at the same court on June 10.