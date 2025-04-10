Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 100 Domestic Abuse Protection Orders have been secured in the first four months of a pilot scheme held in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office-led DAPOs, which Greater Manchester Police volunteered to pilot, have helped officers successfully safeguard 119 victims of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour and threats in Greater Manchester between November 27 last year and March 31.

The pilot started in Bury last November before expanding to Wigan in January 2025, and most recently, across the City of Manchester in February 2025.

Further expansion across Greater Manchester is set to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the men who have had Domestic Abuse Protection Orders imposed on them during the trial period in Wigan and Bury

GMP says that DAPOs give them greater opportunities to protect victims of domestic abuse from harm, whether they are supportive of action against the perpetrator or not.

The pilot also allows them to consider civil orders in cases where there hasn’t been a recent incident, but they have a named victim and suspect, or where physical violence hasn’t been present, but the victim is suffering emotional or verbal abuse.

Once a DAPO is in place, police continually monitor them, conducting regular compliance checks and visits to the victim to make sure there have been no further incidents, that the perpetrator is adhering to the prohibitions, and the victim is safe.

Of the orders secured to date, officers have dealt with 45 breaches – the majority of those for failing to register with the police. Five men, however, who breached their order by contacting the victim when they shouldn’t have, were swiftly arrested, put before the courts, and jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the centre of the DAPO process is a dedicated team who process all the applications, help build evidential packages and present these to the court.

This team also handle all the Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN) notices, which are the orders still available in other parts of Greater Manchester.

When DAPOs came into place, the team doubled in size to ensure all victims are serviced appropriately.

The force says that the victim feedback on the pilot has been extremely positive so far and it welcomes this opportunity to shape change in the domestic abuse space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the police pilot is only in Bury, Wigan and Manchester so far, victims across the whole of Greater Manchester can apply for DAPOs through family court. Police still monitor and manage those in the same way as DAPOs obtained via police to ensure victims are protected. Find information on how to apply here: Apply for a domestic abuse protection order in a family court - GOV.UK

GMP is encouraging all victims of domestic abuse to come forward.

They can do this by calling 999 in an emergency, or 101. For those who would prefer not to speak about their experience over the phone, or are not in a position to in that moment, use theLive Chat service available on the website Home | Greater Manchester Police.

The forces pledges that contact, no matter how a person chooses to get in touch, “will be taken seriously and acted upon.”