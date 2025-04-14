Drink and drug-driver awaits fate from Wigan magistrates

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan motorist has admitted to bad driving while high on drink and drugs.

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.

He was given an interim road ban until sentencing takes place at the same court later today (April 14).

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice