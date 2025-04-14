Drink and drug-driver awaits fate from Wigan magistrates
A Wigan motorist has admitted to bad driving while high on drink and drugs.
Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.
He was given an interim road ban until sentencing takes place at the same court later today (April 14).