A Wigan motorist has admitted to bad driving while high on drink and drugs.

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to carelessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, on September 8 last year and doing so without a licence or insurance, having taken cocaine and being over the drink-drive limit too.