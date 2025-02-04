A drug dealer who was caught through an investigation into his mobile phone has now been jailed.

Jake Dearden, 26, of Lloyd Street, Haydock, was charged by police looking into the supply of class A drugs in St Helens between September and November.

He was identified as the handler of a mobile phone that was being used to sell heroin and crack cocaine to people in the area.

Jake Dearden

The investigation formed part of Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa, which targets county lines drug dealing and the criminal exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults.

Dearden pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis and criminal property during an earlier court hearing.

He has now been jailed for three years and nine months by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

Det Sgt Gerard Farley, from Merseyside Police, said: “Through our investigation into Dearden’s phone, we were able to prove that he was controlling a drugs line operating in the St Helens area.

“Dearden’s actions would have caused immense harm in this community and it’s pleasing to see that he is now off our streets.

“This sentence shows our commitment to bringing individuals involved in drug supply to justice. We have removed another drug dealer from our community and stopped class A drugs finding their way onto the streets.

“We want this conviction and jail sentence to act as a warning to others – the police and the courts take the supply of drugs seriously and if you commit offences, you can expect to get caught and face a custodial sentence.

“Reports from members of the public are crucial in helping us build an accurate and up-to-date picture of what’s happening in our communities and we’d encourage people to share any concerns with us.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area, or anyone who is concerned about someone who may be being exploited by these gangs, can call police 101 or send a message to @MerPolCC on X.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always call 999.