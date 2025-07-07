A Wigan 35-year-old has been accused of flouting a driving ban while under the influence of drugs.

Scott Thompson, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, appeared at the local law courts to face charges of being at the wheel of a vehicle near his home on August 21 last year while disqualified and to have taken amphetamine before doing so.

Unconditional bail was granted until he returns to the same court on July 30 when pleas may be entered.