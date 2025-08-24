A drunken Wigan borough man who sexually assaulted a woman aboard a plane has been given a suspended prison sentence and community punishments.

Craig Lowe, 53, of Lower Green Lane, Astley, had previously stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a female over the age of 16 on November 12 2023 and to entering an aircraft when drunk on the same occasion.

Sent to Manchester Crown Court for sentence, he was given 28 weeks in prison but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities and has been ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.