Wigan police are urging residents, especially elderly ones, to be on their guard after two doorstep deceptions involving bogus officials.

Officers are investigating burglaries on Preston Road, Standish and Miles Lane, Shevington during which elderly residents were targeted by two to three men claiming to be from the “water board” or “North West Water,” and needing to enter the victims’ homes to check supplies.

The crimes took place on the afternoon and evening of Thursday November 21 and police are not revealing whether any valuables were taken.

Investigations include checking local CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: “Please be on the look-out if you have elderly neighbours and family in these areas and be mindful of anything suspicious.

“Officials will always carry Identification/photo ID, so if there is no ID, then it’s no entry.

“If you have any information that you feel might assist, had a knock at the door and sent someone packing last night please contact GMP on 101 or via the reporting pages at https://orlo.uk/4Obqk.”

Alternatively ring the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.