Extreme porn and child abuse images earn Wigan man suspended sentence

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
A Wigan borough 20-year-old who admitted to making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images has narrowly avoided an instant spell behind bars.

Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, had previously stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C.

He further admitted to possessing two "extreme porn" images of intercourse between humans and animals.

The offences all took place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Kieran Alwill was put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a seven-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Alwill must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, a Building Choices programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He is also the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same period.

