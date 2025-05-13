A man who pretended he had brain tumour in order to con someone out of thousands has been jailed by Wigan justices.

Matthew Howarth, 32, of Bolton Old Road, Atherton, had previously appeared at court to plead guilty to a single count of fraud against a named individual who had taken pity on him.

The hearing was told that on or before October 17 2023, he dishonestly made a false representation by claiming to be suffering from a brain tumour and in need of financial help to obtain medical treatment.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a 12-month custodial sentence and ordered to pay £1,200 in compensation to his victim.