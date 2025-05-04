Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tribute has been paid to a man whose death triggered a murder investigation.

Police received a report at around 10.25pm on Friday that a man had been stabbed inside a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.

He died from his injuries a short time later.

He has now been formally named as 34-year-old Liam Collier, from Haydock.

Liam Collier

In a tribute issued via police, his family said: “Liam, you were taken far too soon. You will be loved and missed always and forever, from all the family.”

Kayleigh Smart, 39, from Billinge but of no fixed address, has been charged with his murder.

She has been remanded into custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 40-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested in connection with the murder, has been released on police bail.

Det Ch Insp Steve Ball said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the victim’s family and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this difficult time.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with his tragic death.”