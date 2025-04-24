Fine and licence points for Wigan man who fled scene of injury crash
Paul Ainscough, of Green Hayes Avenue, Whitley, had previously appeared before Sefton magistrates to admit to three offences which he had originally denied: that he drove carelessly a car on Knowsley Lane and School Lane Knowsley, on March 27 last year, that he was involved in an accident which left another party with cuts and bruises and both failed to stop after the collision and failed to report it to the authorities.
Standing before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates for sentencing, he had seven penalty points put on his licence, and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge coming to £604.