Fine and licence points for Wigan man who fled scene of injury crash

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 59-year-old who fled the scene of a crash, leaving another vehicle occupant injured has been fined and points put on his licence.

Paul Ainscough, of Green Hayes Avenue, Whitley, had previously appeared before Sefton magistrates to admit to three offences which he had originally denied: that he drove carelessly a car on Knowsley Lane and School Lane Knowsley, on March 27 last year, that he was involved in an accident which left another party with cuts and bruises and both failed to stop after the collision and failed to report it to the authorities.

Standing before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates for sentencing, he had seven penalty points put on his licence, and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge coming to £604.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice