A young Wigan man has denied fly tipping waste he was supposed to be properly disposing of from a home.

Lawton Wilde, 21, of Tewkesbury Road, Golborne, appeared before borough justices accused of being responsible for taking away rubbish from an address in Nansen Close, Warrington, which was then found dumped at the rear of homes in Fairclough Street in the town.

The illegal act is alleged to have been committed between January 4 and 22 2024.

Wilde pleaded not guilty to the single charge and he was released on conditional bail until he appears before Cheshire magistrates at Warrington Combined Courts on April 15 for a trial.