Four men in court on drugs charges after raids carried out at several properties
A Skelmersdale man is among four people charged with drugs offences.
Drug raids were carried out across Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Merseyside on Tuesday in an investigation into a drugs conspiracy.
Detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit have now charged four men with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Kevin Gaskell, 42, of Castlehey, Skelmersdale; Ellis Nolan, 22, of Sussex Road, Southport; Kieran Sydenham, 27, of Duke Street, St Helens; and Daniel Stawarczyk, 35, of Rimsdale Close, Gatley, will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.