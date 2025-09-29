A Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of savagely attacking a man he was trying to mug.

Kristopher Ayre, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, will appear before a Bolton judge on October 24, having already attended Wigan Magistrates' Court to face charges of causing a named male grievous bodily harm and attempting to rob him.

He is also charged with refusing to give a sample so police could test him for drugs while under arrest.

Ayre is in custody until his next court date.