A Wigan 63-year-old is facing a series of child sex abuse allegations, some dating back more than 20 years.

Christopher Bradley, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Stockport magistrates charged with four counts of gross indecency with a girl aged between eight and 13 in the years 1998 to 2002 and three counts of indecently assaulting a boy between the ages of eight and 11 by sexual touching in the years 2004 to 2008.

He was released on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown court judge on November 21.

He has yet to enter any pleas.