A 74-year-old from Leigh has been charged with a series of historical child sexual offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurice Smith, of Patterdale Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face four allegations of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, two of sexual touching of a girl under 13, and one of inciting a girl under 13 into engaging in sexual activity.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 2004 and June 2005.

Smith has not pleaded yet and was granted unconditional bail until he stands before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time on October 24.